Possibly armed man arrested after barricading inside of South LA mini market

A man who was possibly armed with a gun was arrested following a brief standoff with police at a South Los Angeles mini market on Tuesday.

Officers were first sent to the scene, a market in the 2900 block of S. San Pedro Street, at around 3 p.m. after learning of a man who allegedly had a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After arrival, they set up a large perimeter around the area as they attempted to get the suspect to come out of the building.

After some time, SWAT was called to the scene, arriving in several BearCats that swarmed the front of the store.

At around 6 p.m., officers say that the suspect was taken into custody but did not provide any further information.

No injuries were reported in the incident.