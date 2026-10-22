Possible landspout sends Victorville trash cans and debris flying

Wild weather, including a possible landspout, sent trash cans and other debris flying through Victorville on Thursday.

"Once it got closer, it was scary because it sounded like wooden boards," witness Jolina Brody said. "A couple of them had hit my trunk after I turned the intersection."

Brody got out of her car after a stoplight near Dos Palmas Road and the 395 Highway and started recording.

"I was like 'Oh, this is not normal,'" she said. "At first, I was like, it's a dust devil, but I've never seen them do that much damage."

The National Weather Service said it is assessing the possible landspout, a type of short-lived tornado that forms from the ground up. It ripped a big chunk of a nearby wooden fence right out of the ground.

The possible landspout also ripped apart a metal shed, blew boxes into trees and snapped tree trunks in half.

"I looked outside and I said 'Our fence is gone,'" witness Jayden Jameson said while chuckling about the entire ordeal.

Jameson said his handyman had put most of the fence back together before the day ended.

"He hasn't even been here for like an hour," Jameson said. "Ron is good!"