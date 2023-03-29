Pope Francis to be hospitalized for several days, Vatican says

Marking 10 years of Pope Francis' papacy Marking 10 years of Pope Francis' papacy 03:24

Pope Francis will be hospitalized for several days for treatment of a respiratory infection after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days, the Vatican said Wednesday.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis, 86, does not have COVID-19, but requires several days of therapy.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," Bruni said in a statement.

The hospitalization marks the first since Francis spent 10 days at Rome's Gemelli hospital in July 2021 to have 13 inches of his colon removed.

Pope Francis waves from the "popemobile" as he leaves St. Peter's Square on March 29, 2023, at The Vatican to hold his weekly general audience. Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It immediately raised questions about Francis' overall health, and his ability to celebrate the busy Holy Week events that are due to begin this weekend with Palm Sunday.

Bruni said Francis had been suffering breathing troubles in recent days and went to the Gemelli for tests.

"The tests showed a respiratory infection (COVID-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy," Bruni said.

Francis appeared in relatively good form during his regularly scheduled general audience earlier Wednesday, though he grimaced strongly while getting in and out of the "popemobile."

