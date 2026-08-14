Pop Smoke's killer sentenced for smuggling drugs in LA County juvenile facility

One of the men convicted of killing rapper Pop Smoke will face more jail time after he was caught smuggling drugs into a Los Angeles County juvenile detention center.

Deijae Devon Jester, 21, was sentenced to four years in jail after he pleaded no contest to distributing fentanyl within Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall. The LA County District Attorney's Office said his mother Nickia Tyonia Randall allegedly tried to pass him two latex balls containing fentanyl pills during a visit in Dec. 2025.

Randall faces similar charges. Prosecutors issued a warrant for her arrest on Feb. 6, but she has not been apprehended.

Jester was one of two teenage boys convicted of killing the rapper, whose legal name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, in 2020.

Jackson was staying at a rental home in the Hollywood Hills in 2020 when Jester, who was 15 at the time, the other teen and two men broke into the house.

Because of California law, the LA County District Attorney's Office did not name the teenagers when they charged them in 2020, identifying them only as a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old.

During the trial in 2023, the 15-year-old admitted that he pistol-whipped Jackson and shot him three times before the suspects fled the home.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Jester was serving a seven-year sentence in juvenile hall for the murder.

"Deijae Jester committed a devastating crime when he took the life of Pop Smoke," Hochman said. "Because he was a juvenile, the law afforded him an opportunity for redemption. Instead of embracing that opportunity, he chose to traffic one of the deadliest drugs imaginable from inside a juvenile detention facility."