City of Pomona apologizes after "inappropriate images" appear in recreation guide

The city of Pomona says it's working to identify how "inappropriate images" appeared in its summer recreation guide.

In a news release, the city said it's aware that "some copies" of the recently distributed guide include images that should not have appeared.

"We sincerely apologize to our community, especially to families and children who may have been affected," the release said. "This content does not reflect the City's values, and we take this matter very seriously."

A digital edition of the guide appears on the city's website, although no inappropriate images appear inside. Pomona said further distribution of the physical edition has been suspended, and an investigation into how the images were printed is underway in coordination with its publishing and printing partners.

"We are working to identify the cause and strengthen safeguards to prevent this from happening again," the release said. "We recognize this incident has damaged public trust and are committed to transparency as we review the issue and implement corrective actions."

It's not yet clear what inappropriate images are displayed.