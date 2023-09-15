Suspect arrested following standoff at apartment complex in South LA

An hours-long standoff between Los Angeles Police Department officers and a suspect quickly turned into a shooting Friday afternoon, leaving one person wounded.

LAPD surrounds a South Los Angeles building following reports of an officer-involved shooting. KCAL News

According to a statement from LAPD, the shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m., at an apartment complex near 32nd Street and Central Avenue, which is just blocks from the department's Newton Station. Officers were originally called to the scene for a burglary in progress.

At some point, officers are said to have exchanged fire with the suspect, who reportedly opened fire on them first from inside of the home.

At around 2:40 p.m., a suspect was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. It was unclear if they were struck by gunfire

