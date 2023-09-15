Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested following standoff at apartment complex in South LA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An hours-long standoff between Los Angeles Police Department officers and a suspect quickly turned into a shooting Friday afternoon, leaving one person wounded. 

south-la-ois.jpg
LAPD surrounds a South Los Angeles building following reports of an officer-involved shooting.  KCAL News

According to a statement from LAPD, the shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m., at an apartment complex near 32nd Street and Central Avenue, which is just blocks from the department's Newton Station. Officers were originally called to the scene for a burglary in progress. 

At some point, officers are said to have exchanged fire with the suspect, who reportedly opened fire on them first from inside of the home. 

At around 2:40 p.m., a suspect was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. It was unclear if they were struck by gunfire 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.