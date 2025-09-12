Person dead in El Monte after police shooting at gas station

One person is dead after a police shooting took place at a gas station in El Monte on Thursday night.

The shooting took place at a gas station on Garvey and Durfee Avenue around 10:30 pm. It is unclear why officers from the El Monte Police Department were there at the time of the shooting.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. SkyCal flew over the scene where another person could be seen being taken into an ambulance.

El Monte police said they are still in the early stages of their investigation. No other injuries were reported.