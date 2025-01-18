Watch CBS News
Police shoot and kill man in Alhambra

By Dean Fioresi

Police shot and killed a man in Alhambra on Saturday morning. 

It happened just after 11:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of S. Almansor Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who are assisting the Alhambra Police Department with the investigation.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain sparse, but deputies say that the suspect was struck at least once by gunfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

The suspect has not yet been identified. 

No other injuries were reported in the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

