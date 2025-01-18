Police shoot and kill man in Alhambra

Police shot and killed a man in Alhambra on Saturday morning.

It happened just after 11:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of S. Almansor Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who are assisting the Alhambra Police Department with the investigation.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain sparse, but deputies say that the suspect was struck at least once by gunfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.