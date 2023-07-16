Police seeking hit-and-run driver who killed 85-year-old man, injured another in Baldwin Hills

Police are seeking help locating a hit-and-run driver who killed one man and injured another while they were crossing the street in Baldwin Hills on Thursday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. as the men, an 85-year-old man and his adult grandson, were attempting to cross Santa Rosalia Drive.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where the older man later died. The other victim is said to be in stable condition.

Neither has been identified.

Police say that an "unknown-type, dark-colored vehicle was traveling eastbound" on Santa Rosalia at a high speed when the pedestrians were struck.

The City of Los Angeles is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, as part of the Hit-and-Run Reward Program.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at (323) 421-2500.