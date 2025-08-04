Police searching for three hit-and-run drivers that killed pedestrian in Baldwin Hills

Police are searching for at least three hit-and-run drivers who struck and killed a 61-year-old pedestrian in Baldwin Hills on Sunday night.

It happened at around 9 p.m. near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Roseland Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that the victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was crossing the street in an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by a car traveling northbound. He was then subsequently hit by two other cars, also heading north, police said.

None of the three drivers stopped to help the man, who was pronounced dead after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the alleged hit-and-run drivers.

Investigators did not provide details on any of the suspects or vehicles involved.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD at (323) 421-2500.