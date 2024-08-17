Police searching for suspect who killed man in Westminster

Police are searching for the suspect who killed a man in Westminster early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. in the 9200 block of Bolsa Avenue, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Officers were called after learning of a man down in the area who was bleeding from the head, according to a statement from police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics. He has not yet been identified and investigators have not yet disclosed the nature of his death.

Police say that the suspect is a man between 35 and 40 years old who is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10. He has a medium build and is believed to have run from the scene on foot.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police at (714) 548-3810.