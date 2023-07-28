Police searching for a possible armed suspect in Anaheim
Law enforcement assisted by SWAT are searching for a possible armed suspect that may have fled into an Anaheim apartment complex after a police pursuit.
Police activity continues around 10:50 a.m. at State College Boulevard and Gene Autry Way as a perimeter blocking traffic has been established. Irvine, Brea, and Anaheim police departments have responded.
The police pursuit of the suspect began in Brea. No shots have been fired.
This is a developing story.
