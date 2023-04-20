Watch CBS News
Police release footage of hit-and-run in Wilmington from October as they continue search for suspect

By KCAL-News Staff

Police have released footage of a hit-and-run crash from late-2022 as they continue to search for the driver who left a person severely injured in Wilmington. 

The initial incident occurred back on October 9 at around 4 p.m., when a pedestrian crossing the street near L. Street and Figueroa Street was struck by someone driving a white sedan. 

Police believe that the vehicle is a white, four-door Chevrolet Impala or Malibu. 

"The vehilce struck a pedestrian who was crossing in a westbound direction on Figueroa Street," said a statement from Los Angeels Police Department. "The force of the impact caused the pedestrian to go airborne and collide with the roadway."

As a result of the collision, as standing reward of $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the identification and arrest of the driver, due to the city's Hit-and-Run Reward Program. 

Video of the incident can be viewed on LAPD's YouTube Channel.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (323) 421-2500.

