Police pursuit in Orange County ends with violent crash, leaving 3 dead

At least three people died on Wednesday morning after a police pursuit in Orange County ended in a single-car crash.

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. Monday near Brookhurst Street on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Anaheim. The Anaheim Police Department confirmed that a suspect driver was wanted on suspicion of burglary, leading to the pursuit.

At some point, the driver lost control and crashed on the right-hand side of the northbound lanes of the 5.

Police said three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been revealed publicly. It's not yet clear if all three were involved in the alleged burglary, or if any others were inside the vehicle and survived the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

No additional details on the nature of the pursuit were immediately made available.

As of 6 a.m., only the carpool and left lanes were open on the northbound lanes in the Brookhurst and La Palma Avenue areas.

KCAL News issued a Next Traffic Alert as backup extended to Lincoln Avenue. It's not yet clear when the lanes will reopen.