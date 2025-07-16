Watch CBS News
Local News

Police pursuit in Orange County ends with violent crash, leaving 3 dead

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner,
Tina Patel

/ KCAL News

Orange County pursuit ends with deadly single-car crash
Orange County pursuit ends with deadly single-car crash 02:25

At least three people died on Wednesday morning after a police pursuit in Orange County ended in a single-car crash.

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. Monday near Brookhurst Street on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Anaheim. The Anaheim Police Department confirmed that a suspect driver was wanted on suspicion of burglary, leading to the pursuit.

At some point, the driver lost control and crashed on the right-hand side of the northbound lanes of the 5. 

Police said three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been revealed publicly. It's not yet clear if all three were involved in the alleged burglary, or if any others were inside the vehicle and survived the crash.

No other injuries were reported. 

No additional details on the nature of the pursuit were immediately made available.

As of 6 a.m., only the carpool and left lanes were open on the northbound lanes in the Brookhurst and La Palma Avenue areas.

KCAL News issued a Next Traffic Alert as backup extended to Lincoln Avenue. It's not yet clear when the lanes will reopen.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.