Police probe surge in social media rental scams targeting apartment seekers in Culver City

Police in Culver City were investigating a series of online retail scams that have targeted renters through social media.

Since early July, multiple cases have been reported involving fraudulent rental listings for properties that were never really available.

According to police reports, victims responded to the ads that promoted apartment rentals and arranged to meet the purported seller at locations in Culver City.

After signing rental agreements and paying, the victims discovered that the keys they had been given did not open the doors of the rental properties they were promised. Then, efforts to contact the purported seller were unsuccessful. These instances occurred between July 4th to August 27th.

Police said the suspect and/or suspects used phantom listings for non-existent properties, fake virtual tours, and manipulated ads that mimicked real rental ads.

The public was urged to remain vigilant. Anyone with information was asked to call the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Jennifer Atenza, at (310) 253-6120, or the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.