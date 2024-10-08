Police launch investigation after body found at park in Torrance

Police have launched an investigation after a body was found inside of a car at a park in Torrance on Tuesday.

The discovery was made at around 7:15 a.m. at Wilson Park, located in the 2200 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Torrance Police Department.

"Torrance Police Officers arrived and discovered a female inside a locked car who was non-responsive," TPD said in a statement. "Officers broke the window to gain access inside the vehicle and subsequently found that the female was deceased."

They did not provide any information on the woman's identity, age or her cause of death.

Investigators say that foul play is not suspected.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (310) 328-3456.