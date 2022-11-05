Police investigate suspicious device found on 2nd Street Bridge in Long Beach

Police investigated a suspicious device found on the street in Long Beach Saturday afternoon.

According to Long Beach Police Department, the item was found a little before 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd Street Bridge, near the 6400 block of Marina Drive in Belmont Shore neighborhood.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

2nd Street from Naples Plaza to Pacific Coast Highway was closed to the public and both drivers and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area.

At around 6 p.m., LBPD said that the device had been rendered and all roads reopened.

The nature of the device was still not known.