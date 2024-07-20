Police investigating shooting that left one wounded in Boyle Heights

Police investigating shooting that left one wounded in Boyle Heights

Police investigating shooting that left one wounded in Boyle Heights

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Boyle Heights on Saturday.

They were called to the area near Whittier Boulevard and S. Soto Street at around 6:50 p.m. after learning of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators are now searching for two suspects, both of which are believed to be males between 17 and 20 years old.

One of the suspects, wearing a blue t-shirt, reportedly left the area on a black bicycle, officers said. The second suspect, wearing white clothing, was last seen fleeing towards Olympic Boulevard.

No further information was provided by detectives.