Police investigating fatal shooting in Santa Ana as gang-related

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot and killed a man at a gas station in Santa Ana on Sunday.

According to Santa Ana Police Department, the shooting happened at around 2:50 a.m. at the Mobil gas station located at 1456 S. Main Street.

Investigators learned that the victim had just stopped at the gas station to switch places with a female acquaintance. As the two were about to drive away, they were approached by two suspects who asked them what gang they were from.

The man, 31-year-old Angel Fregoso, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear if the woman was harmed in the incident.

There was no information provided by police about the suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at (714) 245-8390.