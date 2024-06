Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a man, who was found dead, in the lake at MacArthur Park Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to an 8:20 a.m. call, for a man in the lake. While investigating, police discovered surveillance video of two men pushing the body into the lake. He was declared dead at the scene.

The victim is in his 40s and believed to be homeless, according to the LAPD.

Los Angeles Police Department officers investigate a man found dead in MacArthur Park lake. KCALNews