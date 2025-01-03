Driver of police pursuit through the Valley and Hollywood is in custody

Driver of LAPD pursuit through the Valley and Hollywood is in custody

Driver of LAPD pursuit through the Valley and Hollywood is in custody

Driver of LAPD pursuit through the Valley and Hollywood is in custody

The driver that led Los Angeles Police Department officers on a high-speed pursuit through the Valley and Hollywood area is in custody. The two passengers who were inside the car are also in custody.

The pursuit began around 9 a.m. at the 405 Freeway and Mulholland Drive Friday morning and continued along both surface streets and freeways. The driver of a gray Nissan Altima with Florida license plates recklessly sped along, reaching speeds up to 120 mph.

The pursuit continued through Valley Village, to North Hollywood and onto the 170 and 101 freeways and concluded on surface streets in Sun Valley.

The driver was wanted for carjacking. According to the LAPD, the trio used physical force to steal the car.

The sedan had body damage on the driver's side, and police first reported there may be as many as five people inside the vehicle. The driver moved onto surface streets in North Hollywood around 9:12 a.m., reaching up to 75 mph., running red lights and breaking all traffic laws.

After reaching a dead-end street, the driver stopped at an apartment building parking lot in Sun Valley, and three people got out of the car and nonchalantly walked into the building area. Police moved in, and the suspects ran down off with police chasing on foot. The driver and one passenger were immediately taken into custody, and the other passenger was in police custody about 25 minutes later.

All three suspects face felony evading and carjacking charges, according to the LAPD.

Los Angeles Police Department officers take the pursuit driver in custody after a speedy, reckless pursuit. KCALNews