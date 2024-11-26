LAPD pursuit of domestic violence suspect ends in shots fired in West Adams

A Los Angeles Police Department-led pursuit of an alleged domestic violence suspect ended in the West Adams area, after the suspect got out of his car, went into a multi-unit complex, and fell after gunshots were fired as he exited the front of the building.

Aerial footage captured the incident, showing the suspect down, and police officers detaining people at the site.

The suspect, driving a white Maserati, led police on a pursuit that began in San Pedro as the suspect was following the victim as she rode in a bus, according to LAPD.

Police responded and the suspect took off, driving erratically, at times running red lights, and driving the wrong way on surface streets through the Inglewood area. Speeds of the chase stayed relatively at the speed limit range, moving northbound on La Brea Avenue. At one point in the chase at Stocker Street, a bicyclist quickly got out of the suspect driver's way, as he weaved closely to the sidewalk.

As the suspect pulled between two residences in West Adams, parking behind a multi-unit building, he got out of the car and went into the complex. Gunshots appeared to have been fired as the suspect exited the front of the building, and the suspect fell to the ground.

This is a developing story.