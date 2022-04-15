Police in Pasadena seek public's help identifying suspect in alleged assault at 7-11 store
On Friday, the Pasadena Police Department was asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in assault at a 7-11 store.
The incident occurred on March 23 at the 7-11 located on 690 N. Lake Ave.
According to police, when the suspect and the victim got into a verbal argument, the suspect repeatedly punched the victim in the face and then threw hot coffee on them.
The suspect then left the 7-11 in a gray Chevrolet Astro van.
Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the Pasadena Police Department or report the incident through Crime Stoppers.
