Police in Pasadena seek public's help identifying suspect in alleged assault at 7-11 store

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

On Friday, the Pasadena Police Department was asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in assault at a 7-11 store.

The incident occurred on March 23 at  the 7-11 located on 690 N. Lake Ave. 

According to police, when the suspect and the victim got into a verbal argument, the suspect repeatedly punched the victim in the face and then threw hot coffee on them. 

The suspect then left the 7-11 in a gray Chevrolet Astro van. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the Pasadena Police Department or report the incident through Crime Stoppers.

First published on April 15, 2022 / 4:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

