Police continue investigation of possible arson suspect near Kenneth Fire

A Los Angeles Police Department investigation continues of a man suspected of arson in Woodland Hills as the Kenneth Fire was raging Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Dominic Choi said an arrest was made Thursday afternoon after a man was allegedly attempting to light a fire in Woodland Hills, where the wildfire was burning.

The Kenneth Fire started around 2:30 p.m. at the border of West Hills in the city of Los Angeles and Ventura County. Choi said a 911 call was made around 4:30 p.m., that a man was trying to light a fire, and residents were detaining him.

Officers responded and took the man into custody. "After the interview (with the arson suspect) and additional investigative steps, looking at some additional evidence that was present, they made the determination that there was not enough probable cause to arrest this person on arson or suspicion of arson, and therefore this person was arrested on felony probation violation," Choi said.

He said the investigation is ongoing. "I would like to thank those community members that were involved in this and helping us, bring this person to our attention so we can have a thorough investigation."

The Kenneth Fire burned through 1,000 acres in the West Hills area, forcing mandatory evacuations. Those orders were lifted Thursday night around 8 p.m., and the fire is 35% contained Friday.