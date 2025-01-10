Watch CBS News
Local News

Police continue investigation of possible arson suspect near Kenneth Fire

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A Los Angeles Police Department investigation continues of a man suspected of arson in Woodland Hills as the Kenneth Fire was raging Thursday afternoon. 

Assistant Chief Dominic Choi said an arrest was made Thursday afternoon after a man was allegedly attempting to light a fire in Woodland Hills, where the wildfire was burning.

The Kenneth Fire started around 2:30 p.m. at the border of West Hills in the city of Los Angeles and Ventura County. Choi said a 911 call was made around 4:30 p.m., that a man was trying to light a fire, and residents were detaining him.  

Officers responded and took the man into custody. "After the interview (with the arson suspect) and additional investigative steps, looking at some additional evidence that was present, they made the determination that there was not enough probable cause to arrest this person on arson or suspicion of arson, and therefore this person was arrested on felony probation violation," Choi said. 

He said the investigation is ongoing. "I would like to thank those community members that were involved in this and helping us, bring this person to our attention so we can have a thorough investigation." 

The Kenneth Fire burned through 1,000 acres in the West Hills area, forcing mandatory evacuations. Those orders were lifted Thursday night around 8 p.m., and the fire is 35% contained Friday.  

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.