Police chasing a possible DUI driver

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of a possible DUI driver on the Westbound 91 Freeway, moving into Orange County.

The suspect is in a silver Mercedes with dark-tinted windows, driving at fluctuating speeds along the freeway in the La Sierra area.

Speeds picked up as the driver continued into Corona, moving into Garden Grove in light traffic conditions.

Orange County CHP officers took over the pursuit around 3 p.m.

At Lakeview Avenue in Anaheim Hills, the driver slowed to 10 mph, where CHP attempted a PIT maneuver. The driver averted the move and sped off, reaching speeds of 100 mph.