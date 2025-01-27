Police seek public's help in identifying 2 drivers involved in fatal hit-and-run in North Hollywood

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two drivers who fatally struck a 26-year-old while she was crossing the street in North Hollywood on Friday.

Around 9:35 p.m., the woman was walking across the street on Victory Boulevard just east of Troost Avenue. The woman was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Victory Boulevard causing her to fall on the street, according to police.

A 26-year-old was fatally struck by two vehicles while crossing the street in North Hollywood. KCAL News

While the woman was down on the street she was struck by another vehicle. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

The two vehicles are described as a sedan and a light blue or grey 2003 Toyota 4 Runner. Valley Traffic Detectives said there was a lot of traffic at the time of the incident and believe someone may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division, Detective II Martinez at (818) 644-8033 or Investigator Olson at (818) 644-8022.