Planning for Los Angeles COVID-19 memorial is underway

Los Angeles may soon have its own COVID-19 memorial. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced today that the city's Department of Cultural Affairs is beginning to explore options with its newly launched COVID-19 Pandemic Reflections Initiative.

The memorial project begins with research and planning which will include a citywide survey and community listening sessions for public input.

"The COVID pandemic has impacted all of us in a profound way, including through the loss of family members, friends, colleagues, and neighbors. This memorial will provide us with a physical space where we can honor and remember our loved ones," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "The memorial will also stand as a testament to our collective strength and resilience for generations to come." 

November 16, 2022

