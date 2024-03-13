American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at LAX after suffering blown tire

An American Airlines Boeing 777 with a blown out tire was forced to make an emergency landing at LAX on Wednesday.

The flight, which was heading west from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, landed on Runway 25 at around 8:45 p.m.

SkyCal was overhead as the plane taxied into a gate, where a boarding bridge was connected to allow passengers to de-board.

There have been no reports of injury.

The incident comes just days after a United Airlines plane, also a Boeing 777, that had taken off from San Francisco International Airport had to make an emergency landing at LAX after losing a tire.

Again on Friday evening, another flight out of SFO had to make an emergency landing at LAX because of problems with the aircraft's hydraulic system.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.