Los Angeles Pierce College puts 2026 football season on hiatus

Los Angeles Pierce College has placed its 2026 football season on a hiatus, according to school officials.

In a statement shared with CBS LA, Pierce College said that the "difficult decision" to place the football program on hiatus for the upcoming year was made "after a careful evaluation of the program and with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our highest priority."

"While we are disappointed that we will not field a football team this season, our immediate focus is supporting our student-athletes and helping those who wish to continue competing identify opportunities with other collegiate programs," the statement said.

The spokesperson said that school officials are in close contact with the Southern California Football Association and other nearby colleges to help their athletes compete.

Most of the players took the news hard, according to quarterback Julian "JuJu" Sarzo.

"They basically just told us that our season was canceled," Sarzo said. "Everybody in that room just kinda broke down, including me."

They said that a roster of 60 student-athletes is considered necessary by SCFA guidelines, and that they had just 41 players on the roster when the decision was made.

"Our priority is minimizing disruption to students' academic progress, and while supporting their athletic goals," the statement said.

So far, 13 students have been placed with other programs, 10 of whom are now playing at Los Angeles Valley College, and the other three at Los Angeles Southwest College. Ten other players are still pursuing options at other nearby institutions, Pierce College officials said.

James Sims, the head coach of the Brahmas, said that there isn't a designated minimum roster size, and that some other programs with approximately half of what his team had are still planning to play.

"Compton right now has less kids than us, and West LA has less kids than us. From what I was told, both of them are in the low 20s," Sims said. "So you canceled us and there's two teams that have less kids than us."

He said that coaches for other programs started contacting him and some players before they even heard the news from the school officials.

"I said, 'Look. I know this is gonna sound cold, but we don't have any time for any damn crying. I'm telling you all that because this is the first day of practice. We've got to get you all out to new schools, get you all to where you want to go so you can finish your football careers," Sims said.

Sarzo says that the team felt like they had a great chance to succeed this year.

"We've all been working really hard to play and compete this season," Sarzo said. "Everybody looks down on Pierce like we're the underdogs, but I feel like with our starting lineup and who we had as depth, I felt like we were going to be a winning program this year."