Person of interest detained in fatal stabbing of man in Lancaster

Authorities continued their investigation on Saturday following a fatal stabbing in Lancaster.

The incident occurred around 4:16 p.m. on Friday in the 1700 block of E. Avenue J. Deputies found a stabbing victim at the scene, who was transported to a hospital where he later died.

An "edged weapon" was recovered from the scene, and one person of interest has been detained, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.