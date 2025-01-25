Watch CBS News
Local News

Person of interest detained in fatal stabbing of man in Lancaster

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities continued their investigation on Saturday following a fatal stabbing in Lancaster.

The incident occurred around 4:16 p.m. on Friday in the 1700 block of E. Avenue J. Deputies found a stabbing victim at the scene, who was transported to a hospital where he later died.

An "edged weapon" was recovered from the scene, and one person of interest has been detained, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.