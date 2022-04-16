Person killed when vehicle plunged down mountainside in Malibu identified

A motorist who died after his vehicle went approximately 250 feet down a steep mountainside in Malibu was identified Saturday.

The victim, the lone occupant inside a white 2005 Chevrolet, was identified as 56-year-old Roland Delao, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The California Highway Patrol said Delao was a resident of North Hollywood.

The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Thursday on Kanan Dume Road at mile marker 11.76, north of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the CHP.

Delao's Chevy was going southbound on Kanan Dume Road, south of Dume Canyon Mountainway, at an unknown speed when the vehicle traveled across the northbound lanes and left the roadway.

The vehicle then entered the parking lot of a lookout area and went through a chain-link fence before it plunged approximately 250 feet down the steep mountainside east of Kanan Dume Road.

Delao was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.

The CHP's West Valley office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 818-888-0980.