Riverside County deputies investigating man's suspicious death near Perris

Riverside County deputies are investigating a man's death near Perris on Monday.

In a news release shared by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies said they were called to the area near Read Street and Olive Avenue, in the unincorporated community of Good Hope, at around 5:40 p.m. for a possible deceased person.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased adult male at the scene," the release said. "Perris Sheriff's Station investigators responded and, after noting unusual circumstances, notified investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Central Homicide Unit."

Investigators identified the victim as 42-year-old Riverside resident Lonn Lucas. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Central Homicide Investigator Chua at 951-955-2777 or Perris Station Investigator Hadeen at 951-210-1000.