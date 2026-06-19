21-year-old man arrested for deadly shooting in Riverside County

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Riverside County on Tuesday, according to authorities.

In a news release shared by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies said they were called to the 24000 block of Marie Street, in the unincorporated part of Perris known as Good Hope, upon learning of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, they found 46-year-old Hugo Lomeli suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Central Homicide Unit investigators were called to assume the case and were able to quickly identify the suspect as 21-year-old resident Isaac Rodriguez-Mendoza.

"During a search of the area, Rodriguez was located and arrested without incident," deputies said.

Isaac Rodriguez-Mendoza, the 21-year-old man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Good Hope on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

He was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder.

As the investigation continues, RSO officials asked that anyone who knows more contact Investigator Denham at 951-955-2777 or Perris Sheriff's Station Investigator Peralta at 951-210-1000.