15 people federally charged in connection with $2 billion fraudulent healthcare schemes, DOJ says

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that 15 people have been charged, including six medical professionals, for allegedly being involved in healthcare fraud schemes that resulted in $2 billion of fraudulent claims.

During a news conference, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said that the individuals were indicted on charges relating to fraudulent claims to government and private health care programs, including unnecessary artery treatments, sham substance abuse treatment programs and bogus hospice services.

Prosecutors allege that the defendants billed more than $1.6 billion in a scheme to lure vulnerable individuals to California for sham substance abuse treatment, in what they call "the largest case of its type ever prosecuted by the Department."

"This is the worst type of fraud because you have doctors who have sworn an oath to do no harm, and now they're putting their own financial interests over the interest of other patients," Essayli said. "It's the worst kind of harm."

Officials also allege that the defendants fraudulently billed $134 million to Medicare for unnecessary atherectomy procedures that resulted in injuries and billed more than $138 million to Medicare in three different hospice fraud schemes where the patients were not terminally ill.

The Justice Department said it arrested eight of the suspects inn Los Angeles on Thursday.

"Healthcare fraud is not a victimless crime," said Darren Lian, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation's LA Field Office. "It harms patients, drives up healthcare costs, and diverts critical resources away from those who genuinely need care."