Pedestrian struck and killed while walking along side of 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man was fatally hit while walking along the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Sunday.
According to California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. just north of Blaine Street.
The man was reportedly barefoot as he walked in the same direction as traffic when he was struck by a silver Mercedes-Benz. The driver stayed on scene to cooperate with authorities.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
As a result, CHP officers issued a Sigalert for the area at around 2:55 a.m., causing an hours long closure for all southbound lanes.
It was unclear why the man was walking along the side of the freeway.
