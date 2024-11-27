Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Arleta

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Arleta on Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 8:20 p.m. in the 14000 block of W. Terra Bella Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews arrived and found the victim, who has not yet been identified, in the street.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators say that the crash is being investigated as a hit and run after the driver fled from the area.

They have not yet identified a suspect or vehicle involved in the collision.

No further information was provided.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where a white canopy could be seen covering the victim's body in the road. Detectives were working nearby.