Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles
A pedestrian was fatally struck and killed in a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles Sunday evening.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene just after 9 p.m. after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 59th Street.
When they arrived they found the victim, a woman in her 50s or 60s, dead at the scene.
No suspect or vehicle information was available.
The intersection remained closed as authorities continued to investigate the incident.
