Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A pedestrian was fatally struck and killed in a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles Sunday evening. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene just after 9 p.m. after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 59th Street. 

When they arrived they found the victim, a woman in her 50s or 60s, dead at the scene. 

No suspect or vehicle information was available. 

The intersection remained closed as authorities continued to investigate the incident. 

First published on May 22, 2022 / 10:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.