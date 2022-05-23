Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles

A pedestrian was fatally struck and killed in a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles Sunday evening.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene just after 9 p.m. after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 59th Street.

When they arrived they found the victim, a woman in her 50s or 60s, dead at the scene.

No suspect or vehicle information was available.

The intersection remained closed as authorities continued to investigate the incident.