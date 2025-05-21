PCH to fully reopen on Friday, ahead of Memorial Day weekend

For the first time since the Palisades Fire, the four lanes of Pacific Coast Highway linking coastal communities to the rest of Los Angeles County will be reopened on Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Since January, security checkpoints have limited traffic along PCH to local residents, businesses, first responders and construction crews. The closures restricted the number of visitors to Malibu and Pacific Palisades and decreased revenue for businesses attempting to survive the wildfire's aftermath.

"People need access to our community," Planning Commission chair Sklar Peak said in April. Our businesses need visitors to come and support them."

After residents pleaded with officials in April, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the roadway would be reopened to the public by the end of May. Newsom's office said he planned to announce the reopening formally on Thursday.

"I am deeply mindful of how disruptive this has been for residents, for businesses, and for those that simply want to enjoy one of the most iconic highways anywhere in the United States," he said in April.

According to the governor's office, Newsom ordered additional construction crews to enter the burned areas along the highway to accelerate the cleanup.

With the extra help, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worked 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to demolish damaged homes, remove toxic debris, repair the roadway and install new utility equipment. Since April, crews have cleared 214 properties along PCH, according to Newsom's office.

The Palisades Fire erupted on the morning of Jan. 7, leveling entire neighborhoods along LA County's coast and burning 23,448 acres. After destroying 6,837 structures, it became the third most destructive fire in state history. Twelve people died during the blaze, making it one of California's deadliest fires.