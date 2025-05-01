Pasadena resident tests positive for whooping cough after Kidspace Children's Museum visit

A Pasadena resident tested positive for whooping cough after visiting the Kidspace Children's Museum in late April, according to public health staff.

The resident visited the museum between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, April 25. The Pasadena Public Health Department advised families who visited the Kidspace Children's Museum during that time frame to monitor for symptoms for up to 21 days and to be wary of increased coughing severity or breathing issues, especially in young children or infants.

PPHD staff said early signs of whooping cough resemble symptoms of a cold, mainly sneezing, runny nose, and a mild cough. It is typically accompanied by a low-grade fever, less than 100.4 degrees, with the cough worsening over one to two weeks. Severe coughing may cause gasping, vomiting or trouble breathing. Infants may not develop a cough but could turn red or blue, gag or stop breathing.

Residents who visited Kidspace during the time frame should contact their healthcare provider if anyone in their household develops a persistent cough or cold symptoms. Anyone who becomes sick should stay at home until cleared by a doctor or after five days of appropriate antibiotic treatment.

Babies and pregnant women should avoid contact with sick people.

Infants, pregnant women and caregivers of infants are considered high-risk contacts and may need preventative antibiotics even if they do not show symptoms.

PPHD staff recommends that children, pregnant women and caregivers are up-to-date on their Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis vaccines. Kids who are either 11 or 12 years old and pregnant women should also receive their boosters.

Pasadena offers vaccinations from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.