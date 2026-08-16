Pasadena homeowner stops would-be burglars from breaking into his home

A Pasadena homeowner came face-to-face with a group of would-be burglars who were trying to break into his home on Friday night.

The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said that his home surveillance cameras captured the group of at least four masked men trying to enter through the back of his home. Despite a series of warnings from the security system, the suspects continued.

"It is unsettling. They were brazen, cavalier," the man said. "Nothing was going to deter them."

The cameras captured a car driving up his street in Upper Hastings Ranch before stopping next to his driveway. Minutes later, he got an alert that there was motion on his property.

"When they drove by, the security lights went on. Came back, the security lights went on," the man said. "They came right through the backyard, your men in masks, fully covered with gloves and marched into my backyard."

As he watched them getting closer to the sliding glass doors at the back of his home, the security system's alarm started to go off.

"I ran downstairs. I didn't know there was four of them," he said. "When I saw four men in masks with gloves through my window, casing my house, it was a shock."

The men took off running, at which point the homeowner quickly called 911. Despite their fast response, the suspects had already escaped.

He's taking the incident as a chance to warn his neighbors to stay alert.

"I want everyone to be vigilant. When the fires came through, we were Pasadena Strong. I want to continue to be Pasadena Strong. I want everyone to know this is happening," he said.

Even though the group left empty-handed, the homeowner says that they took something far more valuable than one of his belongings.

"You can't replace the feeling of security at home; our house is our refuge, and if that is taken away, it is taken away for life," he said.

Pasadena police said that no arrests have been made, but the incident came at a time when they've increased patrols in the area.