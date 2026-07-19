Multiple Pasadena businesses hit by copper wire thefts targeting rooftop AC units

Pasadena city officials are warning local business owners about a string of copper wire thefts during which rooftop air conditioning units are being targeted.

In a news release shared Sunday, Pasadena Chief Communications Officer Lisa Derderian said that both Sweet Red Peach on Arroyo Parkway and the Petsadena Pet Hospital on S. Raymond Avenue were victimized by thieves.

"Both continue to conduct business, but it has had an impact financially ... and with unseasonably high temperatures the past several days, it takes a toll on working conditions," Derderian said.

She said that the impacted business owners have resorted to portable AC units and ice to try keeping employees cool until the rooftop units can be repaired.

Officials advised people to install heavy-duty, tamper-resistant steel cages around their rooftop units, to keep all ladders locked away and set up motion-activated security cameras that would immediately alert landlords and business owners about unauthorized rooftop activity.

"Rooftop units are particularly vulnerable because they are out of sight and often situated on flat, easily scalable commercial buildings," Derderian said.

She also advised that cutting live grounding lines or tampering with transformers could put alleged thieves at risk of lethal shocks, and that the exposed wires left behind could cause fires, traffic hazards or severe shocks to utility workers or innocent bystanders.

Anyone who knows more or who notices suspicious activity is urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.