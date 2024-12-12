Aloe Blacc and Kiesza headline the 2025 Rose Parade opener

A "high-energy spectacle like never before" is to kick off the 2025 Rose Parade with performances by artists Kiesza and Aloe Blacc, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced.

Pyrotechnics, synchronized lights, and extreme stunts are to dazzle and delight at the Opening Spectacular, presented by Honda.

Kiesza is to take the stage, performing her smash hit, "Hideaway" and entertain with her recent hit, "I Go Dance," as extreme acrobats on jumping stilts groove to the beats.

Trampoline wall performers will team up with Aloe Blacc as he performs his timeless anthem "Wake Me Up."

Honda's float, "Electrified Dreams" also marks the Rose Parade's shift to a more electrified vehicle fleet.

Debbie Gibson will close things out, as she performs the grand finale of the 2025 Rose Parade.

The 136th Rose Parade presented by Honda is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on January 1. Tickets for grandstand seating are available at sharpseating.com.