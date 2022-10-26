Parents, activists clash over LGBTQ rights during Redlands School District meeting

Thousands of parents and activists clashed over LGBTQ rights during a Redlands School District meeting.

The public outcry comes after a recent local event featuring drag queens was mentioned by a school social media account. The storybook hour event was not a school-sponsored event.

Parent Ryan Sorba said he was appalled that his hometown and school board were "promoting" the event.

"When you hear that it's happening in your hometown and that your school board is helping to promote it — people are worried about that." said Sorba. "CHildren being subjected to drag shows is unacceptable. And I hope you wouldn't edit this part of the interview out because this is really what this issue is all about. Leave children alone, let them be kids."

Many supporters said they felt compelled to go to the meeting because of hateful comments reportedly made during the previous school district meeting.

"There were claims there's no such thing as LGBTQ children," said parent Erin Mason. "They were saying that the Pride flags and pins shouldn't be in schools. They are angry about Pride clubs. They're just basically angry about anyone in the LGBTQ community actually existing on our campuses openly."

Conservative groups have been more active in fighting educational policies on gender and racial equality at school board meetings across the state and the nation.

In Redlands, a movement has called for district to ban some books geared toward teenagers navigating through LGBTQ issues.