Los Angeles police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Panorama City

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Panorama City late Sunday night.

It happened a little before 10 p.m. near Strathern Street and Woodman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived and found the victim, who hasn't yet been identified, deceased at the scene.

They have not yet been able to identify a suspect or vehicle connected to the incident.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where several officers could be seen scouring the area near a white tent over the victim's body.