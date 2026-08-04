2 injured after big rig hauling vehicles crashes into Panorama City apartment complex

A big rig hauling nearly half a dozen vehicles slammed into the side of an apartment building in Panorama City on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 8000 block of Van Nuys Boulevard at around 2:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said that two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash, which remains under investigation.

Before crashing into the complex, which appears to be the Villa Van Nuys Townhomes, the truck also collided with five vehicles that were parked on the side of the road.

In all, 13 residents of the townhomes were displaced and the Red Cross was contacted to assist them with finding temporary shelter, firefighters said.

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety was also notified to assess the structural integrity of the building, while the gas utility provider was contacted to repair a broken gas line.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.