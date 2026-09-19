Arson suspect arrested for allegedly starting fire in Palos Verdes Estates

Palos Verdes Estates police arrested an alleged arsonist after a brush fire broke out on Thursday morning.

In a news release, officers said they were called to the open parkland area near the 1700 block of Paseo La Cresta a little after 11:30 a.m. for reports of a brush fire.

"While some PVEPD Officers stayed on scene of the fire, other PVEPD officers located and detained a suspect nearby," the release said.

Police said that the suspect, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was arrested and booked on suspicion of arson.

Los Angeles County firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze thanks in part to recent fire safety weed abatement conducted by the city, according to the Palos Verdes Estates PD's release. They said that the fire burned approximately a quarter of an acre of brush.

"With brush-fire season underway, the PVEPD thanks the community member whose quick report brought officers to the scene within minutes. That fast response, together with close coordination with LACoFD, helped stop the fire before it could spread or threaten homes and arrest a suspect," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Palos Verdes Estates PD Detective Sisson at 310-378-4211.