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Palmdale lottery player wins $7.3 million, becoming second-largest Mega Millions second-place winner since 2014

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A lottery ticket purchased at a Palmdale gas station won its buyer more than $7 million — and it didn't even match all six winning numbers.

According to the California Lottery, a player hit just five of the six winning numbers on Tuesday night's Mega Millions draw and still came away with $7.3 million. It's the second-largest second-place prize for a Mega Millions draw since 2014.

The winning numbers for the draw were 25, 37, 59, 68 and 70 with a Mega Ball of 10, with the Palmdale player's ticket only missing the former.

The ticket was purchased at Alrabadi Gas & Mini Mark located at 2680 E Palmdale Boulevard, which will earn a bonus of $36,500 for the sale.

Since no tickets matched the five numbers and Mega Ball, the current jackpot for Mega Millions will grow to about $743 million for Friday. Mega Millions draws on Tuesdays and Fridays.

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