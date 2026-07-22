Palmdale lottery player wins $7.3 million, becoming second-largest Mega Millions second-place winner since 2014

A lottery ticket purchased at a Palmdale gas station won its buyer more than $7 million — and it didn't even match all six winning numbers.

According to the California Lottery, a player hit just five of the six winning numbers on Tuesday night's Mega Millions draw and still came away with $7.3 million. It's the second-largest second-place prize for a Mega Millions draw since 2014.

The winning numbers for the draw were 25, 37, 59, 68 and 70 with a Mega Ball of 10, with the Palmdale player's ticket only missing the former.

The ticket was purchased at Alrabadi Gas & Mini Mark located at 2680 E Palmdale Boulevard, which will earn a bonus of $36,500 for the sale.

Since no tickets matched the five numbers and Mega Ball, the current jackpot for Mega Millions will grow to about $743 million for Friday. Mega Millions draws on Tuesdays and Fridays.