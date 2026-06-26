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LA County deputies find drug lab with 800 pounds of meth during illegal dumping call

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies discovered a "clandestine methamphetamine conversion laboratory" in Palmdale during an illegal dumping call earlier this week, according to a news release from department officials. 

In the release, deputies said that they were called to an area near 110th Street East and Avenue M-8 for an investigation regarding alleged illegal dumping. While on scene, they discovered the large-scale operation, which they said was used for the manufacturing and distribution of narcotics. 

"During the investigation, personnel discovered more than 800 pounds of methamphetamine, prompting a broader investigation that ultimately uncovered a sophisticated methamphetamine manufacturing and distribution operation in the Antelope Valley," the release said. 

Deputies said that both liquid and crystal meth were seized from the location. 

One person, 22-year-old Mexico resident Alejandro Hernandez Gutierrez, was arrested in connection with the discovery. He was booked for manufacturing of a controlled substance, deputies said. 

"This investigation demonstrates how what initially appeared to be a routine call for service quickly evolved into the discovery of a sophisticated criminal enterprise capable of producing and distributing large quantities of methamphetamine," said LASD Narcotics Bureau Captain Bobby Dean in a statement. "It also highlights the unpredictable and potentially life-threatening hazards law enforcement personnel encounter while protecting the public."

As the investigation continues, deputies asked anyone with more information to contact the Narcotics Bureau at 562-946-7125.

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