Riverside County road rage suspect arrested after allegedly pointing gun at another driver

Riverside County deputies arrested a man in connection with a road rage incident in July during which he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver.

In a news release shared Thursday, Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies said that the Moreno Valley Sheriff Station's Special Enforcement Team began investigating allegations of the road rage incident. They did not provide specifics on the incident, but said that they were able to obtain the suspect's vehicle description.

He was later identified as Cathedral City man Germaine Wade Murphy, 33.

On Friday, deputies located Murphy's vehicle in the 34000 block of Gateway Drive in the Palm Desert area. He was pulled over and they took him into custody without incident, according to the release.

"A search warrant was later served at Murphy's residence located in the 37000 block of Bankside Drive," deputies said. "During the service of the warrant, deputies located articles of evidentiary value."

Murphy was booked for violation of probation and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, the release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO Deputy Aron Almadin at 951-486-6700.