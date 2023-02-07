Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins

Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.

Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business.

"It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."

A pair of thieves break into a Long Beach restaurant in the latest of a string of recent robberies. Ubuntu Café

On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six local businesses in Long Beach have been hit by thieves using the same method.

Most times, one person wearing a hoodie and mask breaks in, steals cash from registers or safes, and drives off before police arrive. At the Ubuntu Café, there were two people matching the same description of the previous break-ins.

"It's ridiculous," said Esteves. "They just come in and feel like you can do whatever you want."

Luckily, Esteves said there was no cash in the registers and the thieves did not steal the restaurant's point of sale system. The only item they walked away with was a bottle of fruit soda.

Unfortunately, while the robbers could steal any money, Esteves said it would take weeks to replace the $2,000 custom door the thieves broke into pieces.

"They bashed it once or twice for the first glass," Esteves said. "Then there's another glass right behind so it's double glass."

The Long Beach Police Department said they know of at least one suspect responsible for multiple incidents from last week. Officers have increased their patrols over the weekend and have sent out burglary safety tips to local businesses.

However, Esteves said as long as local businesses are targeted by thieves, the department's efforts won't be enough.

"Police enforcement (needs) to be a little more around," said Esteves. "Especially, if there's one car going around at 4 a.m. on an empty (street), getting a hit after hit, after hit and people are calling them. They still can't get it together. It's frustrating."